TSRTC and APSRTC sign MoU

Hyderabad: In a move to resume bus operations between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the road transport corporations of the two States will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Monday.

TSRTC Managing Director, Sunil Sharma, APSRTC Managing Director, Krishna Babu, and Executive Directors of both the corporations are to sign the MoU in the presence of Telangana Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The inter-state bus services between the two States have remained suspended since lockdown on March 22. Though TSRTC resumed inter-district services in May following relaxations, it hasn’t commenced inter-state services following a dispute between two corporations on equal number of operations.

APSRTC used to operate buses in 2.5 lakh route km in Telangana while TSRTC used to run buses in 1.5 lakh route km in Andhra Pradesh. This prompted TSRTC to bring down APSRTC route km in Telangana as it dents the corporation revenue.

In the past, meetings were conducted several times on the issue but no decision was taken to operate equal number of buses in both the States.

