TSRTC appoints ‘Colony Bus Officers’ in urban residential, commercial areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:03 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) which recently launched an innovative program to take the public transport system closer to the citizens in the form of ‘Village Bus Officers’ for every village, has now appointed ‘Colony Bus Officers’ in urban residential and commercial areas.

It has decided to appoint bus officers for the colonies to reach out to urban population and spread awareness on various citizen friendly initiatives taken up for passengers’ convenience.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has issued guidelines regarding the appointment of colony bus officers and their duties.

The officials said bus drivers and conductors residing in various colonies and who come forward voluntarily, will be appointed as ‘Colony Bus Officers’ by the depot managers.

These Colony Bus Officers are expected to be in constant touch with the colony residents from all professions, women and students in particular and colony elders and have fortnightly meeting and take feedback and suggestions to improve bus services to the residents.

“Their contact details will be kept with the resident associations and leaders,” said a senior TSRTC official. The colony in-charge or association will also be informed about the details of their colony bus officer in the form of a letter.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the Colony Bus Officers will collect details of marriages, auspicious events and fairs in respective colonies and explain about the RTC services available for such occasions. If the traffic is high, the bus trips will be increased accordingly.

The corporation also decided to encourage good performing designated personnel by way of awarding them.

Currently, RTC is providing bus facility to around 10,000 villages across the State and has decided to appoint more than 2,000 Village Bus Officers in the villages.