TSRTC suspends T-9 tickets scheme temporarily

TSRTC has announced temporary suspension of T-9 tickets due to rush of passengers in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced temporary suspension of T-9 tickets due to rush of passengers in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival. The Corporation officials on Monday said that the suspension will be in force for four days starting between Tuesday and September 1.

TSRTC is issuing two tickets titled T-9 to passengers travelling in the Palle Velugu buses for distances of 30 and 60 kilometres, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100 respectively.

“During Raksha Bandhan, the number of passengers in the buses is high. It is difficult for the staff to issue T-9 tickets at that time. To issue the tickets, the passengers’ gender, age, etc. details have to be entered in the TIM machines that takes a lot of time,” says TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

When the traffic is high, the process of issuing tickets under T-9 scheme will take a lot of time. It is in this context that officials have decided to suspend the scheme temporarily, he added.

Also Read TSRTC to operate electric buses on routes with lesser MMTS and Metro connectivity