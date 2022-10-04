TSRTC opens its hospital for all

Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: After efforts in getting bus services closer to the citizens, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has now opened up its medical services to the general public too.

The corporation’s hospital in Tarnaka and other dispensaries will now cater to the cost effective medical needs of people other than their own employees and their families. Attractive offers are made for complete body package, heart check-up and discounts on the medicines and a varied range of laboratory tests.

“Until now the TSRTC buses were at the services of the common public. From now on, even the corporation’s hospital and medical facilities will be dedicated to them,” said a senior official requesting all those in need to make the best use of the medical facilities available.

For more information, appointments citizens can contact – 9154298817.