TSRTC buses involved in 13 per cent road crashes in 2022

During the year 2022, as many as 3,909 traffic challans were issued against the RTC buses for various violations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 41 persons, including 21 pedestrians, were killed in various road accidents involving the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in 2022. The involvement of RTC buses was 13 per cent of the total fatalities.

During the year 2022, as many as 3,909 traffic challans were issued against the RTC buses for various violations.

Also Read Telangana stands 9th in road accidents in India

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the common traffic violations by RTC buses were life endangering and included signal jumping, over speed, dangerous driving, wrong side driving, unauthorized parking or obstructions, among others.

To enhance road safety awareness, the city traffic police visited RTC depots and conducted 82 awareness classes and 4,303 RTC employees were imparted comprehensive road safety knowledge and sensitized about traffic laws and rules.

“Alongside traffic regulation and enforcement, various engineering interventions and special drives are taken up to ensure city roads are safe,” said AR Srinivas, in-charge Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad.

The traffic police also conducted several coordination meetings with RTC senior officials to appraise the ground level situation and sought their attention to ensure road safety and traffic regulation. A special drive for better road safety and to ensure pedestrian safety will be taken up from January 4, Srinivas said.