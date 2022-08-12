MANUU offers admissions into ITI trades

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is conducting admission counselling into ITI trades on August 17 at 9 am. A merit list of the candidates will be displayed on the notice board at MANUU-ITI Hyderabad on the day of counselling.

Two sets of photocopies of 10th/SSC/equivalent board marksheet, transfer certificate, bonafied/conduct certificate, valid caste/category certificate, Aadhar card, four passport size latest photographs and one photograph each of parents/guardian are required for verification at the time of counselling, according to a press release.

Candidates selected for admission should pay Rs.60 towards caution money deposit. For details, contact 040-23008413 or 7032623941.