TSRTC makes request to women who travel short distances

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) made a request to the women who are using Maha Lakshmi scheme to utilise Palle Velugu buses for shorter distance instead of Express services.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

“The TSRTC management has observed that women are opting for express buses for shorter journeys, leading to significant discomfort for passengers traveling longer distances. To ensure smoother travel experiences for all, we kindly request those with shorter commutes to consider boarding village light buses and cooperate with our staff. Additionally, there have been instances where some passengers have requested unscheduled stops, causing delays and impacting overall travel time. Going forward, express buses will strictly adhere to designated stops only, ensuring adherence to schedules,” MD Sajjanar said.