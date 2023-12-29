TSRTC set to acquire 1050 new diesel buses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:57 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance public transportation services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced the procurement of 1050 new diesel buses, valuing at Rs 400 crore, as per a recent press release.

This decision aligns with the growing demand for buses, notably following the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme, offering free bus services for women throughout Telangana.

The upcoming acquisitions comprise 400 Express buses, 512 Palle Velugu, 92 Lahari Sleeper Cum Seater, and 56 AC Rajdhani buses.

In the initial phase, 80 modernized buses will be introduced, including 30 Express, 30 Rajadhani AC, and 20 Lahari Sleeper cum Seater (non-AC) buses, starting from December 30.

The official induction ceremony for the new buses will commence at 10 am on Saturday, starting at the Ambedkar Statue on NTR Marg.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will grace the event as the chief guest, flagging off the new buses. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and other officials from the corporation will also attend the event.