Attacks on TSRTC employees are inappropriate, says Sajjanar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Amid rising concerns over passengers engaging in brawls with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, VC Sajjanar emphasised that these employees are the backbone of TSRTC and highlighted that the organization’s survival is reliant on the hard work of its staff.

Furthermore, he noted their pivotal role in successfully implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme.

These employees exhibit unwavering commitment in performing their duties, safely transporting millions of passengers to their destinations daily. Sajjanar stated that it’s inappropriate for individuals to insult or attack these staff members, who serve as the corporation’s brand ambassadors.

He affirmed that the management will not tolerate such incidents and will take legal action against those responsible.

Official complaints have already been lodged at local police stations, leading to FIRs being filed and investigations commenced.

He urged public to cooperate with the staff during their journeys to ensure safe travel. Cooperation is essential to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.