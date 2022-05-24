TSRTC to arrange battery vehicle rides for passengers at Secunderabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Adding to its passenger friendly initiatives, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has come up with another move to help the people of Hyderabad.

In a relief to passengers de-boarding at the Secunderabad railway station, TSRTC has decided to pick passengers from the railway station and drop them at surrounding bus stops, free of cost.

TSRTC will be making use of battery vehicles to pick and drop the passengers. The services are expected to kick-start within the next ten days, informed TSRTC Secunderabad Regional Manager.

People travelling from Rathifile, Uppal bus stand, Mettuguda, Chilakaluguda and Gandhi Hospital bus stops can avail this service. Officials are also working towards setting up Information Centers in the railway station to make it hassle free for the passengers.