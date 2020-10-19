TSRTC to operate 3,000 special buses for Dasara

Out of the 3,000 special buses, as many as 2,000 buses will be operated between October 22 and 24 in view of heavy rush at bus stations.

Hyderabad: To clear the festive rush of travelers during Dasara festival, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,000 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Accordingly, TSRTC has made arrangements at different bus points in the city to ferry passengers to their respective places till October 24. Out of the 3,000 special buses, as many as 2,000 buses will be operated between October 22 and 24 in view of heavy rush at bus stations.

Buses going towards Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Warangal will come to Uppal crossroads. JBS will be the bus point for those heading to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak while passengers going to Nalgonda, Miryalguda and Kodad need to go Dilsukhnagar.

TSRTC officials have appealed passengers to make use of the website, www.tsrtconline.in for booking tickets in advance. For any enquiry or information on buses contact: 8330933537 (MGBS), 040-27802203 (JBS), 04023747297 (Dilsukhnagar) and 9949958578 (Ameerpet).

