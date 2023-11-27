TSRTC to run special buses to prominent Shaiva Kshetras

Senior officials from TSRTC on Monday revealed that special buses will be running to prominent Shaiva Kshetras in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to operate special buses for passengers on the occasion of Karthika Masam. Senior officials from the TSRTC on Monday revealed that special buses will be running to prominent Shaiva Kshetras in the State.

The special RTC buses will run to Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Mukteshwara-Kaleshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram, Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Ramappa, Rudreshwara Swamy thousand pillar temple and Somnath temple in Palakurthy and other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Also Read How KCR’s power reforms changed perception of Telangana in Gulf

Every Sunday, on the eve of Kartika Pournami, these special buses will leave Hyderabad at 2 pm. After darshan again, the buses will return to Hyderabad on Monday night.

Similarly, buses will be run to Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam and Pancharama Kshetra in Andhra Pradesh. Special buses will also depart from Hyderabad every Sunday, the day before the full moon at 5 pm. They will reach Hyderabad again on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The cost of ticket per person is – Rajadhani (Rs.2, 400), Super Luxury (Rs.1, 900) and Express (Rs.1, 560).

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.