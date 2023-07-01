TSRTC’s Arunachala Giri Pradakshina tour package receives positive response

The RTC authorities who initially arranged one bus for the tour package have increased the service to 30 buses given the high demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The tour package introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for the first time for devotees who intend to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Giri Pradakshina on Guru Purnima day, has received a positive response.

The RTC authorities who initially arranged one bus for the tour package have increased the service to 30 buses given the high demand.

According to the RTC officials, so far, 30 special super luxury buses have been arranged and all seats in these services have been filled quite fast. The corporation intends to arrange some more special buses depending on the rush of devotees.

“All these special buses will leave for Arunachalam from different parts of the State including Hyderabad on July 1 and 2. Based on further demand, more buses may be added,” said a senior TSRTC official.

The TSRTC has announced a two-day tour package to Arunachalam on the occasion of Guru Pournami to be celebrated on July 3. After visiting Lord Vinayaka temple in Kanipakam in Andhra Pradesh, these buses will reach Arunachalam. The return journey also includes a visit to the Golden Temple.

Also Read TSRTC announces discount on advance reservation charges