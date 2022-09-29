TSSC Corporation chairman visits Dalit Bandhu units in Mancherial

(TSSC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas hands over units to a beneficairy in Nennal mandal on Thursday) Telangana State SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas on Thursday inspected units granted to beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the district.

Mancherial: Telangana State SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas on Thursday inspected units granted to beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the district.

Srinivas initially visited a ceramic and poultry farm in Jaipur and then inspected units in Mandamarri and Hajipur mandals. He interacted with beneficiaries and advised them to utilize the scheme to achieve financial empowerment. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the units, Srinivas later handed over units to certain beneficiaries.

The chairman appreciated the efforts of the SC Welfare department of the district for providing guidance and insights to the beneficiaries in making the best of the scheme and in operating the units. He said Telangana was the only State was extending such novel schemes for the welfare of Dalit families.

SC Welfare Executive Director Durga Prasad and officials were present.