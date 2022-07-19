TSSPDCL asks consumers not to share bank account, card details

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Tuesday appealed to consumers not to share the details of bank accounts and credit or debit cards. He also advised them not to follow suspicious links for payment of electricity bills.

The consumers may register their complaints with the police department on the suspicious acts, if any, he said in a press release issued here.

The TSSPDCL issued a caution in this regard since it came to its notice that some persons were found to be sending fraudulent messages to the electricity consumers in the guise of collecting pending electricity bills.

The fraudsters were informing consumers that the bill payment was pending and threatening to disconnect the power supply overnight for failing to pay the bill immediately. They were collecting the details of bank accounts and credit and debit cards and withdrawing money from consumers’ accounts illegally.

Reddy made it clear that TSSPDCL employees never collect the details of bank account and debit or credit card except the payment receipt bill. The TSSPDCL would not send any website links through SMSes for payment of bills.

“We are only informing the details of current month bills and arrears through electricity bill to the consumers,” Reddy said adding that the consumers can also access the information of current consumption bills and arrears through company website www.tssouthernpower.com or TSSPDCL mobile app.

In case of any complaints related to bill payments, the consumers can register their complaints online and can contact the Section Officer (AE) for redressal of their grievance.