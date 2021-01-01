TSTA seeks LB Stadium facilities

The TSTA representation, led by its secretary Ashok Kumar and Davis Cupper Vishnu Vardhan, met the Minister at the LB Stadium on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) officials met Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud seeking permission to use the tennis complex facilities located at the Lal Bahadur Stadium to groom talent from rural Telangana.

The TSTA representation, led by its secretary Ashok Kumar and Davis Cupper Vishnu Vardhan, met the Minister at the LB Stadium on Thursday and said they would use the facilities at the Tennis Complex at the stadium to train players coming from districts. The Minister assured all help to the association and said the government is taking all steps to make the city the hub for Indian tennis.

“We are happy with the proposal of the tennis association to promote rural talent. The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) will join hands with TSTA and work jointly to make use of the facilities to groom players. We also want to conduct the CM Cup every year and want to promote the game. We also want all the former players and coaches to work with their respective associations to develop the games in the State. We are also coming up with Sports Policy in the State soon where we will recruit coaches for various disciplines. We also want to tie up with corporates for the promotion of different disciplines,” said Srinivas Goud.

Later, he along with SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, visited the tennis facilities at the stadium.

