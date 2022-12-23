TSWR Sainik School student becomes IAF pilot officer

A native of Bibinagar, Umakanth has shown that poverty was not an impediment to reaching great heights in life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Hailing from an economically weak background with his father working as data entry operator and mother an Anganwadi teacher, Avula Umakanth, a cadet of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Sainik School at Rukmapur in Karimnagar, fought all odds to become Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilot Officer.

Selected for the IAF pilot officer training, he will join the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Pune this month. A native of Bibinagar, Umakanth has shown that poverty was not an impediment to reaching great heights in life. He is the second cadet from the Social Welfare Residential Sainik School, Rukmapur to join the prestigious NDA since the school was established in 2018.

“Without Telangana government’s support and vision, I would not have thought of becoming an IAF pilot even in my wildest dreams given my weak economic background. I am looking forward to serve the nation with a sense of great pride and honour,” an elated Umakanth said.

Scheduled Castes Development department Minister Koppula Eshwar said it was a moment of great honour and pride for the State to see such a young boy from less privileged background getting selected for the IAF in the officer cadre. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, SCDD Principal Secretary, Rahul Bojja and TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose congratulated Umakanth on his feat.