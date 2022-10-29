| Tswrdc Offers Admission To Ba In Public Policy And International Relations

TSWRDC offers admission to BA in Public Policy and International Relations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Ibrahimpatnam, a specialized college for Social Sciences, is offering admission to BA in Public Policy and BA in International Relations courses for the academic year 2022-23.

Interested students can apply for admission by contacting TSWRDC (W) Ibrahimpatnam Principal Hemamalini on Ph. 9866311719.

Candidates were also advised to contact their nearest social welfare residential degree colleges for women for admission and course related details.