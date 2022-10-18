Mancherial: Girl student dies during treatment, parents cry foul

Mancherial: A girl student of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSWRDC)-Mancherial district headquarters died, allegedly of jaundice and typhoid, at a hospital here on Monday night.

TSWRDC principal D Sumathi told the media that Durgam Sharada (19), a student of MSc II year at the college and a native of Mittapalli village in Jaipur mandal, had died while undergoing blood transfusion at a blood bank in the Government General Hospital (GGH) in district headquarters around 1 am. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was diagnosed with jaundice and typhoid on October 11. She reported to the institution following the completion of Dasara vacations on October 10.

Meanwhile, the student’s parents attributed her death to negligence of authorities of the institution. They alleged that the authorities admitted her to a hospital when the medical condition of the student deteriorated. But, the principal refuted the allegations and said that they had immediately informed the parents when Sharada was down with fever on October 10.

The principal claimed that they handed her over to her parents, who in turn admitted her to a private hospital and then to the GGH for blood transfusion. She stated that they still tracked her medical condition and were concerned for her health. She informed that they never showed negligence in providing treatment to the student and added that they extended a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to the parents helping them in conducting final rites.