TSWREIS athletes rule roost at Telangana Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) athletes clinched a total of 24 medals which include nine gold, 11 silver and four bronze in the State Athletics Championships held in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Results:

Gold: M Mallika 3000m, CH Keerthana 1500m, L Navya Long Jump, Sudharani (Javelin throw), K Pranay (Triple jump), 7 K Pranay (Long jump), R Sehwag (400m), B Chandra Shekar (2km steeplechase), CH Keerthana (2km steeplechase);

Silver: N Pravallika (100m), N Pravallika (200m), M Mallika (1500m), N Nikhitha (2000m Steeplechase), D Satya (Long Jump), K Sudharani,N Srinidhi,B Teja (Medley Relay), Chandra Shekar (1500m), M Eshwar (3km), M Eswar (Medley), A Ganesh (200m), G.Venkatesh (Hammer throw);

Bronze: Sruthi (100m), B Teja (400m), A Ganesh (100m), K Swamy (Discus throw).