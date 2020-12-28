TSWREIS extends last date for admission into class 5 to Jan 8

Candidates are instructed to visit the following websites to download results and other details: www.tswreis.in / http://tresidential.gov.in

Hyderabad: The last date for admission into class 5 in Social, Tribal and BC Welfare and General Residential Education Institutions for the academic year 2020-21 has been extended to January 8, 2021, Secretary Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) said.

Candidates who get selected in the first phase should report to their concerned institutions on or before January 8 with all relevant certificates including TC, caste, income and bonafide to complete the admission formalities. Candidates are instructed to visit the following websites to download results and other details: www.tswreis.in / http://tresidential.gov.in .

