TSWREIS holds ‘Eureka 2020’ competitions

Students who turned up for these competitions displayed their creativity and talent in various themes. Parents and community members also witnessed competitions.

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: To keep students engaged with activity in times of Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) organised ‘Eureka 2020’, a series of competitions for students of Classes VI to XII at 428 venues across the State on Sunday.

More than 50,000 students from welfare residential, government and private educational institutions participated in competitions like spell bee, essay writing, dance, debate, quiz, mono action, book review, handwriting, storytelling, singing, painting, youth parliament and Model United Nations.

TSWREIS secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar said the Covid-19 crisis could not dampen the spirit of teachers and added, “While promoting online methods of teaching in a big way, our teachers have launched Village Learning Circles, Mana Voorike Mana Gurukulam and Gadapa Gadapaku Gurukulam. Eureka 2020 competitions are organised so as to meaningfully engage poor and disadvantaged children from villages, slums and isolated tribal areas in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

