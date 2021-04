By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution’s Centre of Excellence Colleges has postponed the second screening test for inter first year admissions which was scheduled to be held on April 18.

