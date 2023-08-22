TTD introduces new luggage policy

Published Date - 04:20 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has come out with a new luggage policy to facilitate transportation of the baggage of pilgrims up the hill.

Informing this to media persons here on Tuesday, TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy said that a new software had been developed with the help of donors to overcome the hurdles at the luggage centres and the luggage centre was renamed as Balaji Baggage Centre.

Hitherto, the luggage of pilgrims climbing the Tirumala hills on foot, was transported manually up the hill and although a contract was awarded to run the centre for some time before COVID, the results were left much to be desired. This prompted the vigilance officials to develop a software on the lines of luggage movement at airports with the help of donors and free baggage centres would be set up at Vaikuntam Queue Complex, Rs.300 special darshan, Srivari Mettu, Alipiri footpaths, he said.

One could track the luggage by scanning the ticket at the luggage centres and they would be delivered through Balaji Baggage Centres, he revealed.