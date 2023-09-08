TTD plans to erect iron fence around walkway

An expert committee on this will meet on September 12 and it is likely to submit a report after inspecting the the walkway, based on which further steps would be taken.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is examining the possibility of setting up an iron fence around the Tirumala walkway in the wake of leopards on the prowl.

The leopards were seen in the vicinity of Special Type quarters, Srivari Mettu walkway and Narasimhaswamy temple and so far five leopards were captured.