TU Asst Professor gets PhD from Osmania University

Nizamabad: Telangana University Assistant Professor Bukya Veerabhadram on Friday was presented Doctorate in social works from Osmania University. He got the doctor’s degree for his research on “Corporate social responsibility towards a better society: a Study of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana State”.

Bhukya Veerabadra is working as Assistant Professor at Social Work Department of south campus of TU at Bhiknoor. His articles were published in various national and international journals. He conducted his research under famous social works Professor S F Chandrashekhar.

Osmania University controller of examination on Friday announced that OU has awarded Ph D degree to the Veerabhadram for his research in the abovesaid subject. TU Vice-Chancellor Neetu Kumari Prasad, registrar Prof Naseem, teaching faculty and staff congratulated Bhukya Veerabhadram for being awarded the doctorate.