Balagam Review: An emotional drama film

Balagam starring Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles is an honest endeavour that seeks to comprehend human values and emotions

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: Set in a rural ambience, this low budget directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi, comes alive with folk tunes and local traditions and gets elevated with natural performances by most in the cast.

Balagam centres on the conflict between the two families of Ailayya (Jayaram) and Narayana (Muralidhar Goud). And then there is a youngster Sailu (Priyadarshi) who after trying his hands at every line of work, fails and decides to get married. However, his marriage decision is driven mainly by his eagerness to get dowry and use the money to clear off his debts and escape the wrath of money lenders.

The best of the well laid out plans have the tendency to go awry and the same happens here. Sailu’s grandfather Komurayya dies and at the funeral, the wedding is called off due to some disagreements. What are Sailu’s options now? How does he pay off his debts? What connection does Sandhya (Kavya Kalyanram) have to this tale? Many questions and the rest of the movie unravels the answers.

Balagam’s appeals also lies in the natural settings of the rural side, body language of the actors, the goings on in the village, its fights and all that are engrossing and relatable.

The characters are so like people one encounters every day.

Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram live their characters and Racha Ravi and Venu both do a good job. Among the supporting cast, Muralidhar Goud, Roopa, and Jayaram stand out.

Overall Balagam is an honest endeavour that seeks to comprehend human values and emotions and it is done without the usual commercial frills.