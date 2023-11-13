Tula Uma resigns from BJP

Uma is known as a close follower of BJP State Election Campaign Committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender. She joined the BJP along with Rajender in 2021.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 AM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Dismayed by the BJP’s decision to replace her as the party’s candidate for the Vemulawada Assembly seat, Tula Uma has resigned from her primary membership in the party. on Monday.

The decision came after her candidature was replaced with former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s son Vikas Rao as the party candidate for Vemulawada Assembly seat.

Also Read BJP replaces Uma with Vikas Rao in Vemulawada

The last minute decision of the BJP of replacing her came as a shocker to Uma and her followers.

