BJP replaces Uma with Vikas Rao in Vemulawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a big twist, Vemulawada BJP ticket, which was earlier given to Tula Uma, is now allotted to Ch Vikas Rao, son of senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao and also issued B-form.

Initially, the BJP kept the Vemulwada ticket issue pending and later announced it to Tula Uma in its fourth list. Though the party had announced ticket to her, B-form was not given to Uma, who had already filed three sets of nominations on Thursday and Friday.

In a surprising development, besides announcing his candidature for Vemulawada, B-form was also issued to Vikas Rao on Friday, the last day to file nominations.

Follower of senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Uma joined the BJP along with Rajender. She had earlier worked as Karimangar Zilla Parishad Chairperson. She put hopes on Vemulawada ticket and has been working in the constituency for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Vikas Rao was also working in the segment. A doctor by profession, he has been organizing medical camps in the last few years besides donating ambulances to government hospitals.

Following its principle of not allocating tickets to family members of the party leaders, BJP initially denied ticket to Vikas Rao and allocated it to Uma. However, it changed its decision all of a sudden.

On the other hand, the Peddapalli ticket, which had also been pending all these days, was finally allocated to Dugyala Pradeep Rao.