Tummala, Ponguleti launch development works in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:24 PM

Khammam: Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao launched several development works in Khammam and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

The ministers along with district Collector VP Gautam and municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi laid the foundation stone for a new city library in the old municipality premises. They laid the foundation stone for the Urban Primary Health Centre at Gandhi Chowk.

Nageswara Rao and Srinivas Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques in 37th division and at Tirumalayapalem mandal parishad development office. They inspected the site for constructing a permanent building for Government Medical College at Ballepalli in Khammam Urban mandal and Raghunathapalem on Wyra road.

Later in the day, the ministers laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Khammam-Papatapalli R and B roads at a cost of Rs 17 crore at Kamanchikal village and for the expansion and strengthening of R and B roads at a cost of Rs 55 crore at Pallegudem of Khammam Rural mandal.