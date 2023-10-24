Tummala threatening sarpanches to join Congress: BRS

Many sarpanches from the mandal who joined the Congress party returned to the BRS on Tuesday under the leadership of BRS mandal president Veeru Naik

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar welcoming BRS sarpanches who returned back to BRS after joining Congress, in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The sarpanches in Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam Assembly constituency have alleged that Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao is threatening them to join Congress.

Many sarpanches from the mandal who joined the Congress party on Monday returned to the BRS here on Tuesday under the leadership of BRS mandal president Veeru Naik. NV Banjara sarpanch Sakram Naik, Rajabali Nagar sarpanch Bhukya Sarath, Mangya thanda sarpanch Jija Matru, Rajabali Nagar deputy sarpanch Dangula Narasimha Rao and a leader Boda Chinna joined the BRS party in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. They clarified that they were free in the BRS government and would work under the leadership of minister Ajay Kumar adding that they would work hard for the victory of Ajay Kumar in the Assembly election.

Speaking to the media, Veeru Naik stated that it was not correct to threaten sarpanches to join Congress. Congress leader Nageswara Rao has no moral right to visit the mandal as he did nothing for the development of Raghunathapalem mandal, he said. Ajay Kumar made committed efforts for the development of the mandal with huge amounts of funds. Nageswara Rao should contest in the election in a democratic manner, if he again threatens sarpanches, tribals in the mandal would not tolerate, he warned.

Meanwhile, a retired Sub-Inspector of Police U Narsimha Rao from 24th division in Khammam city joined BRS along with his daughter Nirosha and many others in the presence of Ajay Kumar. The minister asked them to work for the victory of the party in the coming election.

Later speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam the minister noted that it was a shame that Congress leaders were forcing BRS leaders and elected members to join Congress. He refuted the allegations of corruption in Gollapadu channel modernisation works and dared Congress leaders to prove it.

