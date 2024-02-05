Tutoroot secure quarters berth at World HPGL Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Tutoroot, who were languishing at the bottom of the table, staged a stunning comeback to edge out Sharkies with a lone point difference to clinch quarterfinal berth after the fifth round at the World HPGL Golf League at the Hyderabad Golf Association Course in Hyderabad on Monday.

A notable performance for the team came from Andy Wood who achieved three birdies in his last three holes to clinch the deal for his team.

The intense battle in this group kept the participants and teams on the edge of their seats, emphasizing the high stakes of the competition. However, the day belonged to Sama Angels, who delivered a stellar performance and scored the highest points of the day, accumulating an impressive total of 175 points that helped them enter quarterfinals.

Quarterfinalists: Sama Angels, Kshema, Team Alpha, Rough Riders, DSR – The World Team, Tutoroot, Villaggio Highlanders and Meenakshi Mavericks.

Standings:

Group A: Sama Angels (804), Kshema (698), Team Mysa (661), Stonex (624);

Group B: Alpha (742), Rough Riders (707), Lahari Lions (695), Finvista EHAM (675);

Group C: DSR The World Team (814), Tutoroot (669), Sharkies (668), Agiles Dirty Dozen (599);

Group D: VIllaggio Highlanders (755), Meenakshi Mavericks (720), MYK Strikers (694), Synthokem swing Kings (634).