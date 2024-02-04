Telangana swimmers Ranjitha, Yashasvi clinch top honours at Krishna river swimming competition

Telangana swimmers Ranjitha Rao and Yashasvi Nune clinched top honours in the above 60 years and Under-19 events respectively in the 1.25 km All Age group 24th Krishna river swimming competition
Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Ranjitha Rao and Yashasvi Nune clinched top honours in the above 60 years and Under-19 events respectively in the 1.25 km All Age group 24th Krishna river swimming competition at Durga Ghat to Foot City, Vijayawada on Sunday.
In the other categories, Sheik Sajida and Jeevika Sriveni bagged bronze medals in Under-40 and Under-19 category events.
Results: Age above 60 yrs: 1. Ranjitha Rao, U-40: 3. Sheik Sajida, U-19 boys: 1. Yashasvi Nune, U-19 Girls: 3. Jeevika Sriveni.