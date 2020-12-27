Twelve held for attempting to kill police official in Hyderabad

The police have booked a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the 12 persons

Hyderabad: Twelve persons were arrested by Jawaharnagar police on Sunday for allegedly attempting to murder the inspector of Jawaharnagar police station P Bhikshapathi Rao last week during an encroachment removal task.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, said on December 19, the inspector had accompanied the revenue and municipal officials following a request seeking police protection. The authorities were removing two encroachments of a land parcel measuring around 1,500 square yards.

“Two families had illegally occupied the government land on which a public toilet was to be constructed. When the municipal official had tried to remove the encroachments, a group of 12 persons poured the inflammable substance on Inspector Bhikshapati and set him on fire. The Inspector sustained burns on his hands and is under treatment at a hospital,” he said.

The police have booked a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the 12 persons.

