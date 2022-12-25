| Twin Titles For Jatin At State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Twin titles for Jatin at State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Jatin Dev bagged top honours in the U-15 and U-17 boys categories at the State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Winners and runners-up with theirs trophies on Sunday

Hyderabad: Jatin Dev bagged top honours in the U-15 and U-17 boys categories at the Late Samreddy Sudarshan Reddy Memorial State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at the Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad on Sunday.

He defeated Shaurya Raj Saxena 4-2 and Arush Reddy 4-0 to clinch the titles.

Meanwhile, Kesavan Kannan and N Bhaavitha Kesavan defeated Jatin Dev 4-1 in the U-19 boys summit clash while N Bhaavitha crushed J Gauri 4-0 to clinch the U-19 girls title.

Results (Finals): U-15: Boys: Jatin Dev bt Shaurya Raj Saxena 4-2; Girls: Satya Aspathi bt Paluri Jalani 4-0; U-17: Boys: Jatin Dev bt Arush Reddy 4-0; Girls: Satya Aspathi bt HS Nikhitha 4-2; U-19: Boys: Kesavan Kannan bt Jatin Dev 4-1; Girls: N Bhaavitha bt J Gauri 4-0; Men: Mohd Ali bt Kesavan Kannan 4-3; Women: TL Harshitha bt Varuni Jaiswal 4-0; Doubles: U-17: Boys: Jatin Dev/Arush Reddy bt Akshay/Srihan 3-1.