Two arrested for selling low quality helmets in Hyderabad

Given the increasing menace of sale, distribution and usage of low-quality and fake helmets in the city, the Cyberabad Police had constituted a special team to identify and raid warehouses manufacturing and storing low-quality helmets in the Cyberabad limits.

Hyderabad: In a rare development, and perhaps for the first time in the State, the Cyberabad Traffic Police on Sunday arrested two people for manufacturing low-quality helmets. The arrested were identified as Dheeraj Kumar of Aashirwad Helmets and Anil Kumar of Welfare Enterprises from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“The team identified such manufacturing companies at Ghaziabad and arrested these manufacturers involved in manufacturing, the supply of such low-quality helmets in the city. Selling and distribution of such helmets are against law and there is no protection to the riders,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad.

Officials said road fatalities had increased drastically in recent times and a detailed analysis revealed that one of the reasons was the use of low-quality helmets. Most of them were manufactured at various places in Delhi. “Most of these low-quality helmets bear a fake ISI mark also. They are made of cheap plastic, fiber and thermocol which cannot bear the weight or pressure of a bike rider on fall as mandated by legal standards,” the DCP said.

The manufacturing cost of these low-quality helmets will be anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 200, but are sold at Rs 500 and above. Cyberabad Traffic Police has urged citizens to exhibit a sense of self-responsibility, and to use proper, standard helmets always.

