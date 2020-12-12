Two arrested with 34 kg ganja in Khammam

The market value of the seized ganja would be around Rs 7.50 lakh

Khammam: Police have seized dry ganja weighing about 34 kg in Khammam on Saturday. Task force ACP G Venkata Rao informed that following a tip off, a team of police led by Khammam Rural CI Satyanarayana Reddy and Task Force CI Venkata Swamy conducted vehicle inspections at V Venkatayapalem in Raghunathapalem mandal and found ganja being transported in a car.

The market value of the seized ganja would be around Rs 7.50 lakh. Two persons, Sadhana Sarkar of Kalimela and Niranjan Majumdar of Malkangiri district in Odisha, who were smuggling the substance arrested. They were transporting ganja from Odisha to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

