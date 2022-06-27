Two burnt alive in car accident in Telangana

27 June 22

Nizamabad: Two youth including a M. Pharmacy student from the district charred to death when a car wherein they were traveling caught on fire after hitting a lorry near Velpur cross roads, Nizamabad district late on Sunday night.

M Pharmacy student Bejjarapu Sumanth (24) from Kalwagadda of Korutla town and Mandaloju Anil (25) from Vellulla of Metpalli mandal burnt alive in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the car proceeding towards Metpalli from Armoor overturned and went off the road after hitting a lorry parked beside the road near Velpur crossroads. Immediately, the fire erupted from the car and two persons traveling in the vehicle burnt alive.

They burnt beyond recognition by the time the fire tenders reached the spot. Police managed to find out the details of the deceased with the help of a car registration number.

Sumanth was pursuing M.Pharmacy in Hyderabad.

