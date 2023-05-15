| Two Caught For Running Illegal Hookah Parlour In Hyderabad

Two caught for running illegal hookah parlour in Hyderabad

The police seized huge quantity of hookah pots, hookah flavours and other articles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Saturday night raided a hookah centre at Tolichowki and caught two persons who were running the centre illegally. The police seized huge quantity of hookah pots, hookah flavours and other articles.

Syed Arshad Hussaini (25) and Syed Obaid Hussaini (21), both residents of Kalapather, were running the hookah parlour without obtaining permission.

The highly inflammable items were kept in abundance without taking fire safety measures and could have resulted in fire accidents. Also minors were allowed into the premises by the management, said Task Force Inspector, Khaleel Pasha.

Also Read Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad, 15 held