Telangana: BJYM leaders create ruckus in BJP State office

BJYM leaders created a ruckus in a poll preparatory meeting at the party's State office after BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, decided to hold the meeting without the presence of BJYM State unit chief Bhanu Prakash

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: It appears nothing is going right for BJP in Telangana. After incidents of infighting and lack of coordination among senior leaders and change of guard in the BJP State unit, on Thursday it was the turn of BJP frontal organisation Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) leaders, who created a ruckus in a poll preparatory meeting at the party’s State office after BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, decided to hold the meeting without the presence of BJYM State unit chief Bhanu Prakash.

It all started after Tejasvi Surya went along with BJYM national treasurer Sai Prasad instead of coming to the meeting venue. As soon as the news reached Bhanu Prakash he left the venue and was unreachable. Following this, his supporters started raising slogans and tried to disrupt the meeting.

Sources said both Bhanu Prakash and Sai Prasad were keen to contest from Malkajgiri assembly constituency and hence, when Tejasvi Surya tried to ignore Bhanu and went along with Sai, the former got angry and left the venue. His supporters argued that Bhanu Prakash had led several protests against the BRS government and played a vital role in organising protests during the SSC and TSPSC question paper leakage issues, and hence the party should recognise his efforts and give the Malkajgiri ticket to him.

Though BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and former MLC Ramachandra Rao tried to pacify the agitating BJYM leaders, they continued their protest for over an hour. Finally after a lot of requests and assurances the meeting could be held.

Sources said the BJYM State unit has decided to put pressure on the party leadership to give priority in the allotment of tickets to its leaders. It is learnt that Bhanu Prakash was keen to contest from Malkajgiri while BJYM vice president Sridhar had plans to contest from Rajendranagar.