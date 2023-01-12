Two-day astronomy awareness classes held at NIT Warangal

A total of 75 science teachers from 20 districts of Telangana participated in the workshop

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Warangal: Two-day astronomical training classes were jointly organized by SCOPE, a science communication project, under the auspices of Science and Technology Department, Government of India, Vigyan Prashar and NIT Warangal, on Wednesday and Thursday.

SCOPE project coordinator Prof. A Ramachandraiah, and Principal Investigator Prof. K Lakshmareddy explained the main objectives of this workshop, while Dr TV Venkateswaran, DST Vigyan Prasar Scientist, explained the way the calendar was formed, explained about solar calendar, lunar calendar and explained about the calendars used in different countries of the world.

Another speaker from Osmania University Astronomy Department, Professor Dr. MSJ Rukmini, spoke on Principles of Physics – Understanding the Universe and explained the birth and death of stars and galaxies. Prof. D Shantipriya from OU spoke about galaxies, constellations and celestial objects.

N Sriraghunandan Kumar, director of the Planetary Society of India, explained the celestial events that will take place in the year 2023 and how to watch them live. He said that arrangements had been made to show the sky view and the identification of constellations directly through the telescope on Thursday evening.

