Two dead, 30 injured in a road accident in Jagtial

Published: Updated On - 12:13 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Jagtial: Two persons died and 30 others were injured when a TSRTC bus collided with a lorry near Rajaramm of Mallial mandal on Wednesday night.

According to police the incident occurred when the Jagtial depot bus proceeding towards Jagtial from Warangal hit a lorry coming from the opposite direction near Rajaram at around 10.30 pm.

While a 60- year- old woman Muthamma died on the spot, three others including bus driver Krishna sustained severe injuries. Krishna breathed his last while being shifted to Karimnagar from Jagtial on Thursday morning.

About thirty passengers were injured as against 46 persons traveling in the bus at the time of incident. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Jagtial hospital.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar visited the hospital and called on the injured persons. He instructed the doctors to provide better treatment to injured persons.

DSP R Prakash, Mallial CI Ramanamurthy visited the accident spot.

