Two dead, five wounded in Quebec knife attack

By | Published: 12:27 pm

Quebec: At least two people were killed and five others injured in a stabbing incident in the Canadian city of Quebec, police said, adding that a suspect has been arrested.

The attack on took place on Saturday near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts, CBC News quoted Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon as saying early Sunday morning.

Doyon said the suspect in his mid-20 was later arrested near the city’s Old Port.

The spokesperson said the five wounded persons were taken to a hospital with varying levels of injuries.