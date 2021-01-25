Two dead in separate accidents in Patancheru

The deceased were identified as Prathap Kumar from Beeramguda and Medadri Yadagiri from Pedda kanjerla village.

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed in separate accidents under Patancheru Police Station limits on Monday.

Rash and negligent driving by a bus driver cost the life of a Deputy Bank Manager working with the ICICI Bank. The victim was identified as Prathap Kumar, a resident of Sai Bhagwan Colony in Beeramguda. Kumar was heading to Isnapur branch of ICICI Bank on Monday morning when a speeding RTC bus, which was overtaking another bus, hit his two-wheeler causing grievous injuries to him. The death was instant for him.

In another incident, a passenger of an auto died and four others sustained injuries when the auto ran off the road at Indresham village. Passenger Medari Yadagiri (45), a resident of Pedda Kanjerla village, died on the spot.

While the auto was proceeding towards Patancheru from Vaddepally, Yadagiri boarded it at Pedda Kanjerla. The injured have been shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru. Separate cases have been registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .