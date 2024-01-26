| Two Die Of Electrocution During Republic Day Event In Telangana

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka consoled the families of the deceased

Hyderabad: Two youth died of electrocution as a tragedy struck the Republic Day function in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Friday.

Another youth was injured in the incident that occurred at SC Wada. They came in contact with a live wire while preparing for unfurling of the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day.

The deceased were identified as Vijay (25) and Anjit (35). Another youth Chakri (25) sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka consoled the families of the deceased.