| 24 Hour Power Supply Being Ensured All Promises Will Be Kept Says Governor

24 hour power supply being ensured, all promises will be kept, says Governor

Addressing the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens here on Friday, the Governor said the State government was committed to the wellbeing of farmers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 09:37 AM

Hyderabad: Asserting that the State Government’s top priority was to fulfill its people’s aspirations and ensure their welfare, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government’s objective was to implement the four remaining guarantees in 100 days.

The government has initiated an action plan to fulfill the assurances given to people. Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented. Already, more than 11 crore women have already utilized the free TSRTC bus transportation services under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, implemented as part of the six guarantees, she said.

Addressing the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens here on Friday, the Governor said the State government was committed to the wellbeing of farmers.

“24 hours free quality power is being supplied to farmers along with the implementation of the Warangal Declaration,” Soundararajan said.

The government was already working to fulfill the promise of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The Rythu Bharosa scheme benefit was already deposited in the bank accounts of small and medium farmers, she said.

The Governor further said the State government was also holding deliberations with banks to implement a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme for farmers. The government was bound to complete the farmer loan waiver scheme in a planned manner, she said.

“My government is reiterating that all the promises made to the farmers will be fulfilled,” she said.

The government’s responsibility was to deliver welfare benefits to every eligible beneficiary. The government already received applications from the needy people from December 28 to January 6. A total of 1,25,84,383 applications have been received. Of them, 1,05,91,636 have been received seeking the benefits of five guarantees. This apart, people submitted 19,92,747 applications for other requisitions, she said.

“The government is preparing an action plan to address the people’s grievances by compiling the department wise data,” the Governor said.

Stating that ministers were available to hear public grievances at the Praja Vani programme every Tuesday and Friday at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, she said freedom was given to the common man to submit their grievances before the Chief Minister and Ministers in the State Secretariat as well.

The government was contemplating the launch of the Praja Vani programme at the gross root level, she said.