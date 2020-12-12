Two killed another injured critically in accident in Siddipet

The deceased were identified as Manda Prasad, 20, and Erolla David, 20 and the injured as Panga Prasad, natives of Kothapally village, Gajwel Mandal.

By | Published: 1:43 pm 1:46 pm

Siddipet: Two youths were killed and another sustained injuries as a TSRTC bus hit a two-wheeler at Jaligama village of Gajwel Mandal in Siddipet district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manda Prasad, 20, and Erolla David, 20 and the injured as Panga Prasad, natives of Kothapally village, Gajwel Mandal. The injured Prasad, condition is stated to be critical and was rushed to Area Hospital, Gajwel.

Meanwhile, the villagers and kin of the victim, who rushed to the spot, have staged a protest demanding justice to the kin of the victims. A case has been registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .