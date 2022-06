| Two Died Two Injured In Road Accident In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Representational Image

Khammam: Two persons were killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Ramachander Rao Banjar of Penuballi mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Rohith (25) and V Pulla Rao (27) of Bayyannagudem in the mandal were killed on the spot when a speeding lorry hit the motorbike on which they were travelling.

The lorry also hit another bike on which they were travelling causing injuries to them, police said.