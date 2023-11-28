Two end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

A 26-year-old man died by suicide at a hostel at Asifnagar allegedly due to financial problems

28 November 23

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man died by suicide at a hostel at Asifnagar allegedly due to financial problems on Monday night.

The man, NB Akshay, a resident of Asifnagar was staying at a hostel at Mehdipatnam for last two months and worked at a private firm. On Monday night, he hanged himself to the window grill in the hostel room, the police said.

On information, the local police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.

The family members of Akshay told the police that he had told his friends that he was facing financial problems and might have slipped into depression and ended his life due to it.

In a separate case, a teenager girl died by suicide at Gachibowli on Monday evening.

Sravani (15), a resident of Gowlidoddi, had dropped after passing tenth standard and worked at a private shop. On Monday she did not go for work. In evening, when her parents returned home, they found her hanging. The police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reasons due which she ended her life.