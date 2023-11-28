Rs. 1,000 fine for using lift: Hyderabad housing society’s notice for maids, delivery agents sparks outrage

An image of the controversial notice which was allegedly pasted inside the elevator is now doing rounds on social media.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 03:51 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: A housing society, purportedly in Hyderabad has stirred up a controversy after issuing a notice that a fine of Rs. 1,000 would be imposed on housemaids, delivery agents and other workers for using the building’s main lift.

Slamming the move of the housing society, Shaheena Attarwala, a user of X (formerly Twitter) posted the image of the notice stuck in the elevator.

In her post, Shaheena wrote, “As a society we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. Incase they are caught? Like it’s a crime? Fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary.” (sic.)

Responding to the post, several users criticised the bizarre rules that some housing societies impose against maids, domestic helps, delivery agents and other workers.

“All the residents maybe talking of Diversity, inclusion, equity and equality in their corporate offices… Just saying” commented a user going by the ID @kennethlean.

“Pathetic. Basically all maids and service staff should boycott this society. Such inhumane ppl,” wrote another user, @vishalkmumbai.

Commenting on the Indian middle class and upper middle class, a user @ashutoshkojha wrote, “Indian middle class and upper middle class staying in urban centres is one of the most classist and racist communities. I have seen physical demarcation in many societies. More pronounced in high end gated communities.”

Meanwhile, some users also backed the housing society’s moving saying that asking workers to use service lifts is not inhumane or discriminatory, but is just more convenient.

“It’s not necessarily that it is bcoz people cannot coexist. Service lifts are for transfer of goods. If maids use it then the wait time increases. There are buildings where there diff lifts for members and servants. That does not mean that people do not want to travel with them. The only reason is that after having invested 3-4 crs on a property residents deserve some privilege like getting the lift faster on call. With the number of maids working in high rises and travelling in the lifts through out the day the wait time is nearly 10-15 minutes at times. You do not feel the residents deserve this much convenience?,” commented a user going by the handle @impuni.

Another user @ Manjunaath, said “Every building has something called a service elevator. It’s the nature of work they do, they shouldn’t cause inconvenience to tenants and other public using the space. This is normal. Shut up and sit down.”